OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens signed Le’Veon Bell to their practice squad, adding another backfield option in the aftermath of J.K. Dobbins’ season-ending injury.
Bell was cut early last season by the New York Jets, then rushed for 328 yards in 11 games with Kansas City. He did not play in the Super Bowl for the Chiefs.READ MORE: Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby Launches New Initiative To Share Stories Of Men Who Were Wrongfully Convicted
Bell rushed for more than 1,000 yards three times in five seasons for Pittsburgh. He then sat out the whole 2018 season in a contract dispute. He signed with the Jets and rushed for 789 yards in 2019.READ MORE: Prince George's County Police Searching For Two Suspects Who Stole Dog At Gunpoint
The Ravens lost Dobbins to a knee injury in their final preseason game. That left Gus Edwards as their top remaining running back, although quarterback Lamar Jackson is a big rushing threat as well.
The Ravens announced running back Justice Hill was going on injured reserve and released safety Jordan Richards and also the signing of running back Trenton Cannon.MORE NEWS: Suspended Towson University Officer 'A Scapegoat' For Failed Leadership In Triple Shooting On Campus, Police Union Says
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)