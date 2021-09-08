BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some very excited students and teachers are now back in class full-time at Anne Arundel, Carroll and Harford county schools.

“When you get the students back in the building it truly is a school,” said George Arlotto.

After a year of both virtual and part-time in-person learning, school officials have been working hard to safely allow kids back in schools while taking precautions to make sure it stays that way.

“You know it was hard last year with the virtual. Some kids did fine with the virtual others really struggled and we just know that the in-person reaching is really so much better,” said Sean Bulson, Superintendent of Harford County Public Schools.

Extensive regular cleaning, plexiglass barriers and distancing when possible are some of the steps officials are taking to reduce the chance of spreading covid in schools.

“One of the things that we have to do is minimize the risk of covid infection and flu so that we keep kids in the classroom,” said Stuart Pittman,

Anne Arundel County Executive.

Masks are required in Anne Arundel and Harford County schools but they are optional in Carroll County — which has been controversial

and parents on both sides have been very vocal leaving some to ask if it should they required statewide.

“When I was walking the halls, very few had masks on. It’s up to the local jurisdiction and also parent choice,” said Marsha Herbert, Carroll County Board of Education.

A universal mask mandate for all public schools in Maryland was passed by the State Board of Education last month. It’s not effective yet which is why they’re optional in Carroll County School. A legislative still has to vote to approve it. That committee is scheduled to meet next Tuesday.