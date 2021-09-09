OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said “there’s a chance” recent signee Le’Veon Bell could suit up for the team’s opening game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Yeah, I think there’s a chance. That’s a possibility with the new rules,” Harbaugh said during a press conference Thursday, likely referring to the rule that lets teams elevate up to two practice squad players, without removing any members of the active roster, before 4 p.m. the day before a game.

Harbaugh said the veteran running back looked good during his workout with the team and did a good job in his first practice. The Ravens officially signed Bell, a seven-year veteran, to the practice squad on Wednesday to help a running back room beset by injuries.

Projected starter J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending knee injury in the team’s final preseason game, and back-up Justice Hill was later placed on injured reserve after reportedly tearing his achilles.

Bell was cut by the New York Jets after two games in the 2021 season, then caught on with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In nine games with the Chiefs, he rushed 63 times for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

During five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers between 2013 and 2017, Bell rushed for more than 1,250 yards three different seasons, making him a thorn in the side of the division rival Ravens.

“LeVeon’s a guy I think we’re very familiar with,” Harbaugh said. “Obviously, we’ve played against him so many times, in so many highly competitive, emotional games.”