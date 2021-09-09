Hi Everyone!

Slow clearing today, and then a fine run of weather we have all been looking forward to. The forecast this Friday Eve is on solid ground, so go ahead and make some weekend plans. It will be pleasantly warm, and sunny. Screams road trip to me! And that is about as deep as we need to think about our current weather forecast.

If you are keeping track on the tropics, we have what was Tropical Storm Mindy, now Tropical Depression Mindy, moving across the Florida-Georgia line and headed out to sea. She is being directed that way by the High moving into the Mid-Atlantic that will give us our good run of sun. “Mindy” is the 13th named event of the tropical season. Thirteen! Sound like a lot and is. But remember many of those names get given to smaller short-lived issues that just stay out to sea, as “Larry” has this week. The next two names up will be “Nicholas” and “Odette.”

Have a fine day, and get ready for some T.G.I.F. kinda vibes at quitting time this afternoon. (Or sooner if you choose. Remember it is 5:00 o’clock somewhere!)

MB!