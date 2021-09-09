CAMBRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced that 37-year-old Tavon Dwayne Banks of Cambridge has been sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute narcotics and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.
According to his guilty plea, the Talbot County Narcotics Task Force and Homeland Security identified Banks as a multi-ounce cocaine supplier during an investigation that began in Sept. 2019. Authorities intercepted hundreds of communications and were able to identify him as a distributor of narcotics throughout Talbot and Dorchester Counties.
Investigators believed that Banks and his co-conspirator combined funds to purchase five ounces of cocaine to refresh their supply.
On July 16, 2020, investigators saw Banks and a co-conspirator meet with an unknown narcotics supplier at a predetermined location to obtain cocaine. Officials also saw Banks visiting a stash house in Easton and conduct drug transactions.
Investigators executed a search warrant at Banks' residence on July 17, 2020 and recovered $31,000 found under a couch cushion, 196 grams of cocaine, 18.2 grams of crack cocaine, a digital scale and a cell phone.
A forensic examination of the cell phone showed messages and photos relating to Banks’ distribution of cocaine, including a photo of Banks cooking crack cocaine.