ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Lanes of the Bay Bridge are set to be closed overnight next week for maintenance work, weather permitting, the Maryland Transportation Authority announced on Friday.
Starting Sunday Sept. 12 at midnight, the eastbound span will be closed until 5 a.m. the following morning. There will be two-way traffic on the westbound span if the work occurs as planned.
The westbound span is scheduled to be closed for a longer period, between Monday, Sept. 13 to Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and Thursday, Sept. 16 to Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. There will be two-way traffic on the eastbound span.