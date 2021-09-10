BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University announced that the school was awarded a five-year, $7.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense to help establish the Center for Advanced Electro-Photonics with 2D Materials.
The new center will be run at Morgan and Johns Hopkins University in a partnership with the JHU Applied Physics Laboratory along with contributions from scientists at the Adelphi Laboratory Center and Aberdeen Proving Ground research centers.
“Morgan is firmly committed to cementing our place as a leading research institution with results-driven outcomes that impact our greater communities, foster innovation addressing today’s foremost social challenges and bring to market emerging technologies with considerable effect,” said David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State University. “It is through this level of investment that institutions—like Morgan—can significantly stride toward an equitable pursuit of advanced research that is most associated with our nation’s top-tier research universities.”
The research center will focus on electro-photonics and is believed to be the first of its kind at any Historically Black College or University.