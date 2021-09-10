COVID-19 IN MARYLANDCases Jump Over 900, Positivity Rate Remains Flat
By CBS Baltimore Staff
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens officially placed running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters on injured reserve Friday after both suffered season-ending ACL tears.

During a press conference Friday, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed the injuries.

“Those were disappointments–non-contact ligament tears in practice,” he said. “Just one of those things that happens.”

Tight end Nick Boyle, who missed much of the 2020 season with a knee injury, is being added to the short-term IR to heal. Harbaugh said he expected Boyle back by Week 4 or Week 5.

Following injuries to starting running backs Edwards and J.K. Dobbins and back-up Justice Hill, the team has added veterans Latavius Murray Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell.

This story will be updated.

