Essex, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police say a motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon along Route 702 near Mace Avenue.
The victim has been identified as 66-year-old William Schmittinger of Katherine Ave.
Baltimore County Police Crash Team is continuing to investigate the fatal accident but it appears Schmittinger lost control of his 2007 Harley Davidson and stuck a guardrail.
