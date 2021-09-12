BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Carnival Cruise set sail from the Port of Baltimore since the industry-wide pause in operations on Sunday. The cruise departed on a seven-day sail to The Bahamas.
Carnival is the first to depart from the Port of Baltimore since the pause.READ MORE: Man Fatally Shot In East Baltimore Sunday Afternoon
“We’re thrilled to be back in Baltimore, providing our guests with the relaxing vacation they’ve been so patiently waiting for but also supporting the local economy and offering our crew members an opportunity to support their families back home,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Baltimore has been a wonderful partner for more than a decade and we are delighted to get Back to Fun in this key market which serves hundreds of thousands of guests in the Northeast and along the Atlantic Coast.”READ MORE: Blue Jays Hit Five Homers, Pound Orioles 22-7
“What a great day for the Port of Baltimore!” said Port of Baltimore Executive Director William P. Doyle.MORE NEWS: Frederick Police Investigate 'Threat Of Shooting' At Monocacy Middle School
“We have waited a long time to welcome back the Carnival Pride to Charm City. Baltimore’s Cruise Maryland is terrific — our cruise terminal is directly off Interstate 95 and BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport is only 15 minutes away. The cruise terminal sits alongside Baltimore’s world famous Inner Harbor, as well as Federal Hill, Fort McHenry, and Fells Point. There’s plenty of sightseeing, dining, and shopping options. So cruise from Baltimore, enjoy our great city, and sail to some of the most incredible tropical paradises in the world.”