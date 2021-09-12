BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials announced that East Baltimore Development along with Castle Street Development and other partners broke ground on the final phase of the Towns at Eager Park.
The final phase will bring a total of 64 new, for-sale homes to the 88-acre project area that features 48 market-rate units and 16 affordable units.
"This project brings residential density to our neighborhood, which in turn creates more opportunities for relocated residents to return, makes our neighborhood more suited to attract amenities like a grocery store, and proves that there is a thriving housing market in East Baltimore," said Cheryl Y. Washington, Esq., EBDI President and CEO.
The Towns at Eager Park is located Northwest of the Henderson Hopkins School. Phase three is expected to be completed in 2024. Homes will be in the $300,000 range.
EBDI is currently managing three other active projects that will continue or begin during this fiscal year, including Henderson Crossing, Preston Place and Eager Square.
To date, EBDI has completed 477 housing units with nearly 950 additional units either actively under construction or in the pre-construction phase.