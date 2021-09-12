COVID-19 IN MARYLANDMore Than 3.8 Million Residents Now Fully Vaccinated
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Education. Maryland, Frederick County, Frederick County Public Schools, Police, School Shooting, Threat

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick Police along with Frederick County Schools are investigating the threat of a shooting at Monocacy Middle School.

Officials said the threat originated from a posting made on social media. According to authorities, the original threat indicated a plan to shoot students at the school. The families of specific targets were notified.

READ MORE: Man Fatally Shot In East Baltimore Sunday Afternoon

Frederick Police said they have identified a primary suspect and charges are pending.

In a statement relased by FPD:

READ MORE: Blue Jays Hit Five Homers, Pound Orioles 22-7

FPD and FCPS want to reassure the community that the agencies no longer believe there is an active threat against the school, but will have increased presence at the school in the coming days. 

CBS Baltimore Staff