FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick Police along with Frederick County Schools are investigating the threat of a shooting at Monocacy Middle School.
Officials said the threat originated from a posting made on social media. According to authorities, the original threat indicated a plan to shoot students at the school. The families of specific targets were notified.READ MORE: Man Fatally Shot In East Baltimore Sunday Afternoon
Frederick Police said they have identified a primary suspect and charges are pending.
In a statement relased by FPD:READ MORE: Blue Jays Hit Five Homers, Pound Orioles 22-7
FPD and FCPS want to reassure the community that the agencies no longer believe there is an active threat against the school, but will have increased presence at the school in the coming days.
Frederick Police investigate threat of shooting at middle school “The threat originated from a social media posting… The initial threat indicated a plan to shoot students at the school, and the families of specific targets have been notified.” @wjz pic.twitter.com/xX6Yp3Kq6u
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 12, 2021MORE NEWS: Maryland Horse Library and Education Center Added To The Maryland Horse Park System