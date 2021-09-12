ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Horse Library and Education Center was designated by the Maryland Horse Industry Board as the Educational and Cultural Center of the Maryland Horse Park System.

The new, multi-faceted facility will honor the history and importance of Maryland’s horse industry.

“This center will teach Marylanders and visitors from around the world about the remarkable contributions of our horse industry,” said Secretary Joe Bartenfelder.

Construction of the 4,500-square-foot center is expected to begin in September and will be open to the public by spring 2022. The center will be located in the Maryland Horse Breeders Association’s building in historic Reisterstown.

Once it’s finished, the facility will house over 1,000 equestrian books, a memorabilia area, versatile meeting rooms, a media center, interactive kiosks and rotating exhibits.

“This one-of-a-kind facility in Maryland will serve as a central learning and research hub for horse sports in the state,” said MHIB Chair Jim Steele.

As part of the state’s efforts to increase interest in the Maryland horse industry, the MHIB established the Maryland Horse Park System. The System is made up of three venues: an outdoor and field equestrian competition facility; an indoor competition and exhibition arena; and an educational and cultural center.

Additionally, the study found a need for an educational and cultural center. To fill this need, the Maryland Horse Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the MHBA, started planning and fundraising for the construction of the center. The foundation is responsible for the center’s development and maintenance.

“The goals of the center align perfectly with the Maryland Horse Park System’s overall mission to promote and increase interest in the state’s horse industry,” said MHBA Executive Director Cricket Goodall.