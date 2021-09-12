JOPPATOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of a motorcycle fire in Harford County Sunday.
Crews responded to the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Joppa Farm Road just before 7:30 p.m. after a passerby alerted officials of the fire. There, they found a 1996 Harley Davidson xl883 Sportster in flames.
Officials said it took about five minutes to control the flames. There were no injuries reported.
There is an estimated $5,000 worth of damages.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northeast Regional Hotline at 410-386-3050