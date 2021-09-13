CAPE ST. CLAIRE, Md. (WJZ) — An armed person fired at Anne Arundel County police officers on Monday, police said.
#ShotsFired #AvoidTheArea Officers responded to the area of Hilltop Road and Blue Ridge Drive for an armed subject in the area. When officers arrived one of their windows was shot. No injuries. Suspect is still at large. Please shelter in place. We will update ASAP.
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) September 13, 2021
Officers were called to the area of Blue Ridge Drive and Hilltop Drive for a report of an armed subject. One of the windows of a police vehicle was shot when officers arrived.
There are no injuries at this time.
The suspect is still at large. Police are advising residents to shelter in place or avoid the area.
Anne Arundel County Public Schools said two schools in the area, Broadneck High School and Cape St. Claire Elementary School, are in lockout protocol.
This story will be updated.