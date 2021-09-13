COVID-19 IN MARYLANDMore Than 3.8 Million Residents Now Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Annapolis, Anne Arundel County Police Department, Blue Ridge Drive, Cape St. Claire, Shooting

CAPE ST. CLAIRE, Md. (WJZ) — An armed person fired at Anne Arundel County police officers on Monday, police said.

Officers were called to the area of Blue Ridge Drive and Hilltop Drive for a report of an armed subject. One of the windows of a police vehicle was shot when officers arrived.

There are no injuries at this time.

The suspect is still at large. Police are advising residents to shelter in place or avoid the area.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools said two schools in the area, Broadneck High School and Cape St. Claire Elementary School, are in lockout protocol.

This story will be updated.

