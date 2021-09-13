BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Museum of Art on Monday received a $150,000 grant from the The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for a multi-year research project to reconsider the structure and formation of the museum.
Known as the Mellon Initiative, the project will survey artists and community leaders about the successes of the BMA and how the museum could better serve the community. The goal is to consider “what form a museum would take if an institution was reconceived from scratch,” the BMA said in a release.
Keondra Prier, who previously worked at the Brooklyn Museum and Walters Art Museum, is serving as the Mellon Initiative Project Manager and will be supported by an eight-member steering committee.
In spring 2022, the museum will invite the public to a multi-day event to “collectively imagine new institutional models,” according to a news release.