BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday night, police responded to a shot-spotter alert in the 300 block of East Lafayette Street.
When they arrived, they didn’t see a shooting victim. A short time later, officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the body in the 1500 block of Wolf Street.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Eastern District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2433.