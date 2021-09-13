FREDERICK COUNTY (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will improve drainage on the southbound I-270 exit ramps.
At 9 p.m. Monday night, MDOT SHA crews will shift traffic from the existing ramp lanes to the newly constructed ramps. The ramps will be closed during the traffic shift. Drivers will be detoured to MD 80 (Fingerboard Road) and northbound I-270 to access MD 85.
The traffic shift is expected to be complete by 4 a.m. on Thursday, September 16. The new traffic pattern will allow crews to install new pipes under the existing ramps.
This work is part of MDOT SHA's $87.7 million I-270/MD 85 interchange project to enhance safety and increase capacity. The project is expected to be complete in fall 2022.