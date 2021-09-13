OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Police Department on Monday identified Corporal John Diggs as the officer who last week fatally shot a man who allegedly pointed replica guns at him during a dispute.

On Sept. 10 around 12:45 p.m., Diggs tried to get 29-year-old Cedric Williams to leave an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Owens Road. An employee told police Williams is banned from the premises.

Diggs lives in the complex and was in uniform at the time, police said.

Williams did not comply with orders to leave. The two men got into a physical struggle on a roadway outside a building in the complex. During that incident, Williams pulled out what looked to be a Colt 45 from his bookbag. Police said Williams pointed the replica handgun at the officer, but when it didn’t fire, he tossed it in the woods.

Diggs used his Taser to try to incapacitate and arrest Williams, but it was not effective, police said. Williams then retrieved what appeared to be an AR-15 rifle and pointed it at Diggs.

Diggs fired his service weapon multiple times, striking and killing Williams, police said.

After the shooting, investigators determined both the guns Williams pointed were “realistic replicas,” police said.

Diggs, a 12-year veteran of the force who is assigned to Bureau of Patrol, is currently on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office will review the shooting.