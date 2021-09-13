BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A double shooting in East Baltimore sends two teenagers to the hospital.

Still an active scene and a large crime scene, Police commissioner Michael Harrison was on the scene earlier this afternoon.

Detectives have a few blocks and streets taped off as they comb through the area marking evidence. This is right near Collington Square Park and Collington Square Elementary Middle School.

Just after 2 p.m. this afternoon, Baltimore police were called to a report of a shooting.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they say they found two teenage boys suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds— a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old.

Police say both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Neighbors WJZ spoke with who heard the gunshots fire off say it’s something that happens far too often in this area.

“I just heard a pop pop,” said Mary Jordan, an East Baltimore resident. “I just hate to see it because they’re young.”

This investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any information that can help detectives with this incident— you’re urged to contact Baltimore police.

Police Commissioner Harrison is in the 2300 block of East Hoffman Street on the scene of a double shooting involving juvenile victims. The victims sustained non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/fmPavX8oIx — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) September 13, 2021

Detectives ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.