BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ahead of tonight’s Monday Night Football showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Baltimore Ravens released a hype video on social media that, as WJZ’s Mark Viviano said, “might make you want to play football.”
Narrated by Carmelo Anthony, the video begins with the Baltimore native and NBA great talking about his own time playing youth football, and transitions to high school games (including footage of a young Lamar Jackson) and
“We do this for our teammates We do this for our city,” Anthony says. “Because we’re all we got, we’re all we need. And we ball.”
Watch it below:

It's time to ball like when we first did it.
Narrated by @carmeloanthony: pic.twitter.com/cAX9N7uDM1
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 13, 2021