BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A U.S. District Judge sentenced 43-year-old Anton Williams of Baltimore, to 10 years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine in the Monument Street area of East Baltimore.

The sentence was handed down on September 10, 2021.

The judge also sentenced co-defendant 44-year-old Wardell Roundheart, of Baltimore, to 68 months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and for possession with intent to distribute a fentanyl and cocaine mixture.

“This Monument Street case in East Baltimore is the kind of impactful investigation that federal, state and local partners can build through collaboration and a dedicated commitment to improving our communities,” said Acting United States Attorney Jonathan Lenzner. “Getting wholesale narcotics dealers like Anton Williams off the streets is an important component of our efforts to address the violence associated with drug dealing. The illicit funds and real estate that law enforcement seized in this investigation reflect our commitment to disrupting drug organizations by going after the proceeds of their trade.”

“We are proud to be partners in these vital investigations which remove criminal elements involving drugs and violence from the streets. IRS-CI will continue to lend our financial expertise in these cases,” said Darrell J. Waldon, IRS-CI Acting Special Agent in Charge.

According to their guilty pleas, DEA Strike Force Group 1 began an investigation of the Monument Street corridor in East Baltimore, which is known to support a high volume of street-level drug distribution and acts of violence.

Investigators conducted controlled purchases of narcotics from drug distributors in the shops, including Roundheart, utilizing confidential informants and undercover Baltimore Police officers.

As stated in their plea agreements, investigators intercepted calls between Williams and co-conspirators and Roundheart and other members of the conspiracy discussing the distribution of drugs.

The total proceeds obtained by Williams from supplying controlled substances to co-conspirators was at least $472,000. Investigators discovered that Williams had obtained multiple properties, including Rosie’s Bar, located at 482 S. Bentalou Street, Baltimore, where Williams met with co-conspirators.

Based on the intercepted conversations, investigators believe Williams purchased the bar with drug trafficking proceeds. Investigators also identified seven other properties in Baltimore that Williams either owned or leased.

They also recovered a total of $363,233 from various bank accounts associated with Williams, all of which are believed to be drug proceeds.

On May 22, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Williams’ residence and found: a firearm; a money counter; 10 cell phones, including two phones intercepted during court-ordered wiretaps; and $206,444 in cash, believed to be drug proceeds. Investigators recovered multiple bags of suspected cocaine and heroin, as well as 76 grams of fentanyl from his two vehicles as well.

Of the 25 defendants indicted in this case, 23—including Williams and Roundheart—have pleaded guilty or been found guilty at trial. Over the course of the Monument Street investigation, law enforcement seized kilo quantities of drugs, loaded guns, and more than $535,781 in drug proceeds.