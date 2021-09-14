COVID-19 IN MARYLAND1,103 New Cases, 13 Deaths Reported
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
Filed Under:Arson, Baltimore City Fire, Crime, Fatal Fire, Local News

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A fatal fire is under investigation in Baltimore City.

Crews responded to the 800 block of Abbott Court.

READ MORE: Carr’s TD Pass Caps Raiders Rally Past Ravens 33-27 In OT

 

Video was posted on citizen app here.

READ MORE: Baltimore Police Respond To A Shot-Spotter On Lafayette Street Monday Night

Crews found a fire showing from a 3 story apartment building.

They were able to get it under control in about 20 minutes.

While putting out the fire, they found a person in the building, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Baltimore City police are heading to the scene.

WJZ also has a crew heading to the scene.

MORE NEWS: Police No Longer Believe There Is A Public Safety Threat Following Report Of Shooting In Cape St. Claire

Stay with WJZ for more on this developing story.