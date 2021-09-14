BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A fatal fire is under investigation in Baltimore City.
Crews responded to the 800 block of Abbott Court.
🔥FATAL APARTMENT FIRE🔥
800 blk Abbott Ct 21202#Oldtown@avalon1958#BMORESBravest arrived with fire showing from a 3 story apartment building. During searches, a civilian was located inside the apartment & pronounced dead on scene. #BCFDFIB on the way to investigate the fire. pic.twitter.com/4OurjgzMwr
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) September 14, 2021
Video was posted on citizen app here.
Crews found a fire showing from a 3 story apartment building.
They were able to get it under control in about 20 minutes.
While putting out the fire, they found a person in the building, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Baltimore City police are heading to the scene.
Baltimore City police are heading to the scene.

WJZ also has a crew heading to the scene.
