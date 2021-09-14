BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police responded to the 1700 block of North Milton Avenue on Tuesday night to investigate a shooting.
Around 9:13 p.m. officers arrived on the scene and found three victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to their extremities.
The victims were: a 17-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, and a 12-year-old boy. All three were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A short while later another 14-year-old girl walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds to her extremities as well. Her injuries are listed as non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2433.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.