By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 35-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot on The Block on Tuesday night, Baltimore Police said.

Around 9:21 p.m., officers responded to the stretch of E. Baltimore Street known for its strip clubs and bars and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2411. People wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

