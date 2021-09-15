BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 35-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot on The Block on Tuesday night, Baltimore Police said.
Around 9:21 p.m., officers responded to the stretch of E. Baltimore Street known for its strip clubs and bars and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2411. People wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.