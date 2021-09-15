COVID-19 IN MARYLANDGeneral Assembly Committee Approves Mask Mandate In Public Schools
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore, Ellicott City, Lindsey Jordan, Lush, Matador Records, new album, Snail Mail, Valentine

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snail Mail, a.k.a. the indie rock outfit founded and fronted by Maryland native Lindsey Jordan, is back with highly anticipated sophomore album “Valentine,” due out Nov. 5 on indie label stalwart Matador Records.

Listen to swooning title track below.

Jordan burst into the indie rock world in early 2017, when she was still a high school student in Ellicott City, with the single “Thinning,” praised by music site Pitchfork for its “lush” lo-fi dream-pop sound.

She returned a year later with a debut album called, well, “Lush,” eventually named one of the best releases of the year by Billboard, NPR, Entertainment Weekly and many others.

According to a release, listeners can expect plenty of “romance, heartbreak, blood, sweat and tears” in the 10 tracks on “Valentine,” all written by Jordan between 2019-2020.

“I wanted to take as much time as possible with this record to make sure I was happy with every detail before unleashing it unto y’all,” Jordan said in a statement. “Referring to the process as the deepest level of catharsis and therapy I have ever experienced would be a huge understatement. ‘Valentine’ is my child!”

Snail Mail is hitting the road in November for a series U.S. and European tour dates, running through May 2022.

CBS Baltimore Staff