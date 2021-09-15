BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snail Mail, a.k.a. the indie rock outfit founded and fronted by Maryland native Lindsey Jordan, is back with highly anticipated sophomore album “Valentine,” due out Nov. 5 on indie label stalwart Matador Records.
And here’s a new song! Been a very long time and it means a lot to get it out there. Love, Lindseyhttps://t.co/tUht4OJH6K
— Snail Mail (@snailmail) September 15, 2021
Jordan burst into the indie rock world in early 2017, when she was still a high school student in Ellicott City, with the single “Thinning,” praised by music site Pitchfork for its “lush” lo-fi dream-pop sound.
She returned a year later with a debut album called, well, “Lush,” eventually named one of the best releases of the year by Billboard, NPR, Entertainment Weekly and many others.
According to a release, listeners can expect plenty of “romance, heartbreak, blood, sweat and tears” in the 10 tracks on “Valentine,” all written by Jordan between 2019-2020.
"I wanted to take as much time as possible with this record to make sure I was happy with every detail before unleashing it unto y'all," Jordan said in a statement. "Referring to the process as the deepest level of catharsis and therapy I have ever experienced would be a huge understatement. 'Valentine' is my child!"
Snail Mail is hitting the road in November for a series U.S. and European tour dates, running through May 2022.