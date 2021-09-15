BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman has been charged with first-degree attempted murder for allegedly shooting a 33-year-old man in east Baltimore in August, police said.
Officers responded on August 28 at 1:40 p.m. to the 9090 block of Valley Street for a Shot Spotter alert, where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said 20-year-old Shabraya Lee was arrested without incident Tuesday in Windsor Mill. She is being held in central booking.