BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mercy High School held a special ceremony to mark the 57th anniversary of the Beatles lead guitarist George Harrison’s visit to the school.
The school unveiled historical items along with a commemorative plaque that was placed above the same water fountain where Harrison drank while at the school.
"We believe that George Harrison visited Mercy because it was a brand-new school with a reputation for an outstanding academic program that reflected the best methods in education of the day. The school's modern architecture was also quite distinctive," said Mary Beth Lennon, president of Mercy High School. "We are proud to continue a tradition of excellence and innovation at Mercy today."
Harrison visited the school the day after his performance at the Civic Center. The founding principal of Mercy High, Sister Michelle Carroll, took him on a 30-minute tour. It marked the only known visit to an American high school by a member of the Beatles at the height of Beatlemania.
"My family and I have told the story many times of how my father met George Harrison, gave him a ride in our Chevy Covair, and brought him to Mercy High School," said Daniel Wildberger, who is also an architect and a principal at Edge Architecture LLC. "Everyone loved the Beatles. So, George's visit to our Baltimore community meant everything to us."
The unveiling of the plaque and other commemorative items marks the completion of Mercy High School’s 60th anniversary year. The school opened in Sept. of 1960.