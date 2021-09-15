BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials with Pigtown Main Street announced a new innovative way to help encouraging storytime with families called “StoryWalk.”
"We are thrilled to launch StoryWalk® in the community, especially as we are looking for activities that are safe and fun," said Frieda Ulman, Special Events Manager for Pigtown Main Street. "We hope that families will enjoy this chance to walk, read, and learn together."
StoryWalk will run from Sept. 25 until Oct. 17. Participants will start a the Washington Village Enoch Pratt Library and will be directed to their next stop. Every stop will have suggestions for fun activities for kids to perform. There is no cost.
At the final stop, everyone will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a copy of the book and a small plush CJ doll. In addition, 10 people will have a chance to win $20 in Pig Bucks and Charm City Books will give them a certificate of completion.
For more information, please visit www.pigtownmainstreet.org.