LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced that three suspects have been charged in connection to the murder of eight-year-old PJ Evans.
The suspects were identified as 21-year-old Desmond Nkwocha, 23-year-old Mark Nkwocha and 23-year-old George Shamman.
On Aug. 24, officers responded to the 1600 block of Brightseat Rd for a reported shooting. On the scene, officers found the child suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigation revealed that a group of adults was gathered outside of the residence when the three suspects approached in a white car. One occupant fired shots toward the group. The child, who was not outside, was struck by gunfire.
Detectives arrest and charge 21 y/o Desmond Nkwocha, 23 y/o Mark Nkwocha and 23 y/o George Shamman for Killing of 8-year-old on August 24th: https://t.co/EXj0mi7XGK #PGPD #FirsttoServe pic.twitter.com/0xwszcW86I
The suspects have been charged with attempted first-degree murder, second-degree murder and weapons-related charges. They are currently in the custody of the department of corrections.
The suspects have been charged with attempted first-degree murder, second-degree murder and weapons-related charges. They are currently in the custody of the department of corrections.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.