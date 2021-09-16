BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials announced that a 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Raymond Anderson was arrested in Baltimore County and was taken to Central Booking.
Officials said on May 11 around 6:40 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Braddish Ave for a reported shooting.
On the scene, officers found a 23-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken for treatment.
Twenty-four-year-old Larry Williams has also been charged in this case.