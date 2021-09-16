PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Parkville man was arrested on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography Wednesday, Maryland State Police said.
Aaron Anthony Speight, 22, is charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography and six counts of distribution of child pornography.
The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit began an investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography online in May. They served a search warrant for Speight at 5 a.m. Wednesday with assistance from Homeland Security.
On Speight's electronics, investigators found d multiple child pornography files. He was arrested on the scene.
Speight is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center, where he is awaiting a bail hearing. An investigation is ongoing, police said.