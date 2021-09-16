EDGEMERE, Md. (WJZ) — A fire that displaced at least nine residents and left one woman seriously injured Wednesday was started by the woman smoking a cigarette near medical oxygen tubing, officials said.
Crews reported at 10:30 to the 2800 block of Lodge Farm Road. Officials said the fire was on the fourth floor, and it was extinguished within an hour.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Flash Flood Watch & Warnings Issued For Central Maryland
Investigators determined the woman was smoking on a couch while using oxygen. A fire ignited and trailed along the oxygen tubing, eventually burning the woman and igniting the couch she was sitting on.
Officials said medical oxygen is enriched, so it greatly increases the fire hazard because it makes fire burn hotter and spread faster.READ MORE: 20-Year-Old Raymond Anderson Charged With Attempted Murder
The woman is hospitalized in critical condition, but she is expected to survive. Three other residents suffered minor injuries.
MORE NEWS: Local Small Business Owners Share How American Rescue Plan Funding Helped To Keep Them Afloat