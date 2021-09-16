UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are expected to provide an update Thursday morning on the arrests of three young men charged in the death of PJ Evans, an 8-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a stray bullet late August in Landover.
Police are expected to provide the update at 11 a.m. Thursday. CBSN Baltimore will stream it live.
The suspects were identified Wednesday as 21-year-old Desmond Nkwocha, 23-year-old Mark Nkwocha and 23-year-old George Shamman.
On Aug. 24, officers responded to the 1600 block of Brightseat Rd for a reported shooting. On the scene, officers found the child suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigation revealed that a group of adults was gathered outside of the residence when the three suspects approached in a white car. One occupant fired shots toward the group. The child, who was not outside, was struck by gunfire.
The suspects have been charged with attempted first-degree murder, second-degree murder and weapons-related charges. They are currently in the custody of the department of corrections.