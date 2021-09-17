ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — To help meet the needs of school districts across the state, Governor Larry Hogan has directed the Maryland Department of Transportation MVA to help school bus drivers obtain their testing and credentials, getting them on the road as quickly as possible.

Part of the directive includes “Bus Driver’s Day at the MVA” at certain MVA locations.

Just before the start of the school year, WJZ reported some local districts are dealing with a major bus driver shortage.

“It’s real hard to find bus drivers right now,” said Robbin Marshall, with Baltimore City Public Schools. “We know that there’s going to be issues transporting kids if we don’t get these positions filled.”

Officials said that the MVA proactively began to streamline appointment scheduling for bus driver trainees by coordinating with school systems.

The MVA said it is currently offering Commercial Driver’s Licenses at pre-pandemic levels, and it recently launched a function in the Central Scheduling System that allows customers to make same-day appointments by taking cancellations.

“Throughout the pandemic, serving CDL holders, especially those in industries that are vital to the supply chain and state services, has been a top priority for us,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “We will continue to work with our partners and local school districts to get their bus drivers, first responders and all other commercial drivers on the road safely and efficiently.”

The MVA said school districts and bus drivers should email schoolbus@mdot.maryland.gov to schedule knowledge and skills testing in advance. Contact information including a phone number, driver’s license number and a preferred time and location to assist with scheduling are requested in the email.

The “Bus Driver’s Day at the MVA” locations can be found below. Scheduling times are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· Glen Burnie, 6601 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie;

· Bel Air, 501 W MacPhail Road, Bel Air;

· Frederick, 1601 Bowmans Farm Road, Frederick;

· Easton, 9148 Centreville Road, Easton;

· Waldorf, 11 Industrial Park Drive, Waldorf; and

· Gaithersburg, 15 Metropolitan Grove Road, Gaithersburg.

Those planning to attend the event are asked to cancel any other existing CDL appointments.

Any applicants having trouble with scheduling or who need immediate help are asked to contact the customer service team at at MVACS@mdot.state.md.us or on Facebook and Twitter @MD_MVA.