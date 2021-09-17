ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (WJZ) — Here at BWI, they are in a state of high awareness or high alert.

This is the same thing we saw in the days following the January 6th capital riots, airports in our area including here at BWI adding more officers and more of a canine presence.

The only difference is this time it’s before the event, all in anticipation of Saturday’s rally.

It’s business as usual at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport on a bustling Friday evening.

“Everything seems normal to me,” said one woman.

“Everything was fine. We had no problems coming up route seventy to the airport and nothing unusual,” said one traveler.

As one of three Washington D.C. area airports – police are taking no chances this time. Heightening security at all of their terminals ahead of Saturday’s rally in D.C.

“There’s no way like it should be like it was in January. I don’t think it would be at all,” said one woman.

For these friends, headed to Puerto Rico – the ease of traveling through BWI meant the start of a good trip.

“Everything was so smooth, nothing has changed,” said another woman. “It’s calm, calm is a good word.”

Smooth sailing here at BWI and the travelers we spoke to hope it all stays that way throughout the weekend.