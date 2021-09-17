BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man has been charged in a triple shooting that took place in April in southeast Baltimore.
Cody Boothe is charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder in the shooting.READ MORE: Mount Airy Man Clifton Beck Found After Days Missing In Grand Canyon
Police were called to the 3400 block of Leverton Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. on August 14 for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medics took the victims to area hospitals for treatment.READ MORE: Baltimore Woman Jamerria Hall, Accused Of Killing Her Two Children, Found Incompetent To Stand Trial
While still on the scene, investigators were also notified of a third victim. Boothe had walked into a hospital because he had been shot in the stomach.
He is currently being held without bail at Central Booking.MORE NEWS: Woman Found Dead In East Baltimore Fire Was Shot Beforehand, Police Say