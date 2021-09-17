BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Capitol Police Chief says he is monitoring threats made online connected to the Justice for J6 rally. He has contacted the superintendent of the Maryland State Police for assistance with security for the event, which is being held at noon on Saturday.

“Everybody’s got the right to free speech. They can believe what they want to believe. I’m here to uphold the rule of law,” Chief Tom Manger said at a news conference Friday afternoon. He also said Capitol police “would be foolish not to take seriously the intelligence we have at our disposal.”

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren reports that Maryland State Police is providing specially trained troopers “who will assist with crowd control-related duties and remain on alert for any civil disturbances. In addition, the Maryland State Police remains in contact with law enforcement officials around the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, regarding any additional assistance that may be required.