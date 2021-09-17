GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (WJZ/AP) — National Park Service authorities found Clifton “Cliff” Beck of Mount Airy in the Grand Canyon after a three-day search.
Park officials said they received a report around 9 p.m. Tuesday about an overdue backpacker in the vicinity of the Walhalla Plateau on the canyon's North Rim.
They said 66-year-old Beck had obtained a backcountry permit to spend two nights on the Walhalla Plateau.
Beck was traveling alone. He was expected to exit the backcountry last Sunday.
Park rangers searched unsuccessfully by aircraft Wednesday for Beck.
Thursday’s operations included deployment of nine ground search teams as well as aerial searches by helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft in the Walhalla Plateau area.
Beck was found Friday morning at around 8 a.m., officials said, near Roosevelt Point on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.
Officials said Beck is in stable condition and is being treated and transported by EMS personnel.
No further details are available.