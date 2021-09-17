CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Building collapse, Firefighters, West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Units responded to a row home collapsed in west Baltimore Friday morning, the Baltimore Firefighter’s Union said.

The collapse happened at a building on the 100 block of North Fulton Avenue.

READ MORE: Amid Driver Shortage, Maryland To Expedite Driving Tests & Credentials For School Bus Drivers

Using thermal cameras and specialized research tools, responders checked for anyone trapped, but didn’t find anyone. No injuries were reported.

There is no word on what caused the collapse.

READ MORE: Upper Marlboro Man Dionte Sims Charged With Shooting, Killing His Fiancee, Firing At Officers

MORE NEWS: National Zoo Big Cats Test 'Presumptive Positive' For COVID-19

 

CBS Baltimore Staff