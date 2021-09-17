BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Units responded to a row home collapsed in west Baltimore Friday morning, the Baltimore Firefighter’s Union said.
Using thermal cameras and specialized research tools, responders checked for anyone trapped, but didn’t find anyone. No injuries were reported.
⚠️BUILDING COLLAPSE⚠️
100 blk N Fulton Av 21223#FranklinSquare@docbullock#BMORESBravest arrived to find a 3 story row home that had collapsed. #BCFDSOC units used thermal cameras & special search equipment to check the rubble for anyone trapped, thankfully there were none. pic.twitter.com/e7rQy66by1
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) September 17, 2021