BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives have assumed control of an investigation into a woman’s death at a fire scene in East Baltimore Tuesday.
Police say the woman found dead had been shot before the fire erupted.READ MORE: Moderna's Vaccine Is The Most Effective, But Pfizer And J&J Also Protect Well, CDC-led Study Says
“I looked out my window and I seen a house on fire,” a neighbor who goes by “Suge” said Thursday. “The stuff was hot. I did everything I could until the smoke started taking me over.”
Pamela Pitts, 55, was found after crews battled a fire at a three-story apartment building in Latrobe Homes.
“She was a ‘Bea Gaddy’, if that’s what you want to call her, because she don’t mind helping,” a close friend named “Remy” said.READ MORE: Maryland Unemployment Rate Lowest Since Onset Of The Pandemic, Data Says
Memorials with balloons, teddy bears, and messages for Pitts covered her front and back door on Abbott Court.
“She didn’t have any enemies that I knew of. She was a real nice person. I don’t know why someone would want to hurt her,” Suge said.
Police said Friday Pitts died from a gunshot wound. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.MORE NEWS: Protest For Jailed Capitol Rioters: Police Ready This Time