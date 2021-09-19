COVID-19 IN MARYLANDOver 1,000 New Cases Reported Sunday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 31-year-old woman was fatally shot in West Baltimore Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Ruxton Ave just before 4:30 p.m. to investigate a discharging. On the scene, officers found a 31-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating and anyone with information is urged to contact 410-396-2477. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

