BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) — Maryland legislative auditors found that glitches in the cashless tolling infrastructure at the state’s bridges, tunnels and express lanes overbilled motorists thousands of dollars.
The Office of Legislative Audit’s report on the Maryland Transportation Authority comes about a year after the state announced it permanently ceased cash toll collections — put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic — and moved to fully electronic tolling systems.READ MORE: Now That Students Have Returned To The Classroom, One Question Remains: Are Children Safe?
“We received allegations on our fraud, waste, and abuse hotline alleging that MDTA was not taking sufficient action to detect and address the overbilling of customers for electronic tolling due to issues with its new toll equipment,” Legislative Auditor Gregory Hook wrote in a letter to the legislature’s Joint Audit and Evaluation Committee.
“Our audit disclosed that MDTA was inconsistent in its actions related to the impact of issues with its electronic toll collection system on its customers and potential customer overbillings,” Hook’s letter said.READ MORE: 'I'm All About Ellicott City' Ellicott City Residents & Business Owners React To Number 10 Ranking On Money Magazine's 'Best Places To Live List'
Problems include electronic tolls incorrectly counting vehicle axels and overcharging motorists, customers billed twice for passing a toll once and overbilling for some with commuter plans, according to the report.
“Although hardware or software problems may occur on occasion, MDTA’s tolling system has a robust real-time monitoring system that alerts to anomalies so that issues can be quickly identified and corrected to minimize any potential errors,” transit officials wrote in a response to the audit.MORE NEWS: Proceeds From Friendship Wine & Liquors Annual Craft Beer Festival To Be Donated To Harford-Based Kennel To Couch Pit Bull Rescue
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)