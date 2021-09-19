BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students across Baltimore deal with unique challenges every day but none is more pressing than going to school hungry. September is hunger action month and as kids head back to school, a local organization is working to close the gap while using a figure larger than life.

More than 114,000 students across Baltimore deal with hunger especially on the weekends until Lynne Kahn decided to step up and do something about it.

“We hope by feeding our children over the weekend, we give them the jumpstart to come to school Monday mornings ready to learn,” said Kahn, Founder of the Baltimore Hunger Project.

Kahn started BHP in 2014 — feeding over 1,600 food-insecure children every Friday.

“It really grew out of love for the community and wanting to give back and this has been a tremendous opportunity to have an impact on the most vulnerable kids in our community,” Kahn said.

In just their second year, Papa Johns is stepping up in a huge way by donating one dollar from every Shaqaroni sold helping benefit charity partners like them.

“It was really great to be able to partner with him. To create a product that really stands out like Shaq does. It’s the largest pizza we have. Extra-large, extra pepperoni, extra cheese with the largest Shaq size slices,” said Jenn Garner, Director of Corporate Affairs.

The campaign is running through Oct. 24.

Monday, Sept. 20 is pepperoni pizza day. Papa Johns wants you to take a selfie with their pizza using the hashtag “#Shaqaroni” and tag them. An additional $10 will be donated to the Papa John’s Foundation so they can help their community partners.