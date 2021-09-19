BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police are investigating two separate overnight double shootings that occurred within minutes of each other.

Police were first notified of a shooting in the 1700 block of Druid Hill Avenue at 1:14a.m. where officers found a 29-year-old male and a 26-year-old male suffering non-life threatening injuries from gunshot wounds to the body.

A preliminary investigation reveals that both victims were inside a vehicle when they collided with another vehicle which then escalated to an argument.

The suspect in the other vehicle then began shooting as the victim’s vehicle injuring both of the men.

Just moments later at 1:26a.m. officers in the Northern District were called to the 5700 block of York Road for a shooting.

When officers arrived at this scene they found a 28-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the legs and chest.

A short time later officers located a second victim, a 27-year-old male, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the left hand and left thigh.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

Detectives continue to investigate both of these shooting and ask anyone with information to call police or Metro Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

