BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Police expressed their condolences following the passing of one of their own, Trooper First Class Alec Elijah Cohen.
According to officials, Cohen, 29, was found unresponsive at his home on Sept. 17. He was taken to Sinai Hospital and was admitted to the ICU in critical condition. He died on Saturday morning to a medical-related illness.READ MORE: Owings Mills Couple Charged In $20M Insurance Fraud Scheme
There are no further details available at this time. Cohen’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
In a statement released by Maryland State Police:READ MORE: No Injuries Reported Following Partial Collapse Of Fells Point Restaurant
“This is a significant loss for the Maryland State Police family. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Trooper First Class Cohen’s family and loved ones. TFC Cohen will always be remembered for his extraordinary commitment, selfless service and unwavering dedication to the citizens of this state as a Maryland State Trooper.
TFC Cohen’s family said in a statement that “Maryland State Police fulfilled his lifelong dream for public service and law enforcement. He was proud of his job and his MSP family.”MORE NEWS: AL Wild-Card Leading Red Sox Rally Past O’s 8-6
Cohen joined the ranks of the Maryland State Police after graduating with the 146th Academy Class. He was a member of the Maryland State Police for 4 ½ years and was assigned to the North East Barrack.