BALTIMORE (AP/WJZ) — A Mexican restaurant in Baltimore has closed temporarily after part of its building collapsed Sunday.
No injuries were reported as a result of the collapse at Papi’s Tacos in Baltimore’s Fells Point neighborhood.READ MORE: Owings Mills Couple Charged In $20M Insurance Fraud Scheme
Papi’s Tacos in Fells Point has been condemned after a partial building collapse. Caution tape is strewn across the sidewalk in front of the building to stop people from possibly getting hurt. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/FIxtJ9q2H8
— 𝙲.𝙹. 𝙰𝚕𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚘𝚗 (@CJAldersonWJZ) September 19, 2021READ MORE: AL Wild-Card Leading Red Sox Rally Past O’s 8-6
The Baltimore Sun reports that workers inside the restaurant evacuated after they heard one of the walls cave in shortly before 11 a.m. Owner Charlie Gjerde said a wall on the side of the building collapsed into an alley. Painted bricks and tufts of insulation were heaped in the narrow alley where they fell during the chaos.
Building inspectors were on the scene Sunday to determine the cause of the collapse, said Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Blair Adams.MORE NEWS: 36-Year-Old Eric Eoin Marques Sentenced To 27 Years In Prison For Conspiracy To Advertise Child Pornography
Gjerde said the restaurant will be closed for “weeks, if not months.” He said many of the employees will be transferred to the other Papi’s locations in Hampden and Towson.