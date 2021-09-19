BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Department of Labor filed an administrative complaint against ABM Janitorial Services following a compliance evaluation that alleged systemic racial discrimination against Black and a smaller number of white applicants for cleaning positions at their Baltimore and Alexandria locations, according to officials.
“No one should be denied an opportunity to work based on race. The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs will vigorously enforce the law to ensure that companies doing business with the federal government meet their equal employment opportunity obligations,” said Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Director Jenny R. Yang.READ MORE: 31-Year-Old Woman Fatally Shot In West Baltimore
The complaint, filed on Sept 15., alleges that from at least 2015 until the present day, ABM Janitorial Services has discriminated against Black workers for cleaning positions at all three facilities and white workers at one of the facilities. Additionally, the complaint alleges that the ABM failed to document hiring decisions properly — masking its discriminatory hiring practices.
The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs also found that ABM violated Executive Order 11246 that prohibits federal contractors from discriminating in employment based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation and gender identity.
“We will work in conjunction with the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs to ensure that federal contractors administer their federal contracts without discriminating against applicants and employees,” said U.S. Labor Department Solicitor Seema Nanda. “We will continue to use all available resources to ensure every applicant can seek employment free of discrimination and bias, and when we find evidence of discrimination we will pursue these alleged violations in court.”READ MORE: Owings Mills Couple Charged In $20M Insurance Fraud Scheme
The department’s complaint seeks an order that would compel ABM Janitorial Services to provide relief to affected workers, and would debar the company from obtaining any new federal contracts if it fails to follow a court order to come into compliance.
View the complaint below:MORE NEWS: No Injuries Reported Following Partial Collapse Of Fells Point Restaurant