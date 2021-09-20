BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Hippodrome Theatre announced the cancellation of the upcoming PAW Patrol Live! Touring Show Monday.
In a tweet shared Monday afternoon, officials said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment will be cancelling upcoming dates for our PAW Patrol Live! Touring show at the Hippodrome Theatre. Ticket holders will be contacted by their original point of purchase with more information."
