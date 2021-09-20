PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Pikesville landmark destroyed by fire has reopened for business.

The grill is fired up even before Jilly’s officially opens for the day. Its owners Scott and Kathy Reich said it’s been a long time coming but well worth the wait.

“We’ve been here 37 years and this is all we’ve ever known is Pikesville,” said Scott.

Almost 10 months ago now, the Pikesville icon was engulfed in flames.

“When I showed up here and saw the building like that there’s no words,” Scott said.

Police arrested and charged the man they believe intentionally set the fire that nearly destroyed this small family-owned restaurant.

“It was just so devastating to see, yeah, long long day,” said Kathy.

Ever since that day, Scott said their phones have been ringing off the hook.

“From day one, the question was are you coming back?” said Scott.

Their Pikesville community answered the call, raising nearly $35,000 for the employees, donating the pictures and even the ravens pitched in a kind note and one-of-a-kind memorabilia.

“Right then and there, we knew there was no way we could leave Pikesville with a hole and not have the community that supported us,” said Reich.

Scott and Kathy decided to buy the building next door and expand and the original Jilly’s location was transformed into an outdoor patio.

“Between the two of us, our ideas came to life, and this is exactly, exactly what we wanted,” Reich added.

But they wanted to keep elements of the old Jilly’s, add some new ones and pay homage to the first responders with whom they are forever indebted.

“Even though Scott and I own this place, it’s still Pikesville’s Jilly’s,’ said Kathy.

On Oct. 28, one year since the fire, Jilly’s will host an all-day fundraiser to benefit the Pikesville volunteer fire company, which was one of several units to respond that day.